LG Recognized at Inaugural IFA 2025 Innovation Awards

At the inaugural edition of the IFA 2025 Innovation Awards, LG Electronics emerged as one of the most recognised participants, receiving 17 distinctions across multiple categories, including the top honour, Best of IFA. The new award program was launched to spotlight product excellence in innovation, technology, design, and market relevance, drawing submissions from more than 1,800 companies worldwide.

Winners were announced across 16 categories, such as mobility, home appliances, home entertainment, design, and smart home, with top honors including Best of IFA, Best Tech Innovation, and best brand reserved for standout entries that demonstrated notable industry impact.

A key highlight was the LG SIGNATURE OLED TV, noted for being the world’s first wireless transparent TV. The product earned both Best of IFA and Best in Home Entertainment, making it one of the most talked-about entries at the event.

Beyond these top-tier accolades, LG received five Category Best awards and 11 Honoree recognitions, reflecting a broad footprint across emerging and traditional tech segments.

In the mobility category, the Spielraum concept was awarded best in mobility for its compact, AI-integrated cabin that blends smart appliances with immersive sensory experiences, proposing new possibilities in mobile living environments.

In accessibility, the comfort kit received distinction for addressing usability across a wide range of age groups and abilities — a nod to growing interest in inclusive technology design.

In home appliances, the AI Sense clean dishwasher and micro plastic filter were awarded best in category. Designed to optimize performance through intelligent wash cycles and to address environmental concerns, the two products reflect ongoing innovation in sustainability and smart functionality.

LG was also named a category honoree for a suite of laundry and cleaning products including the LG wash tower, heat pump washer and dryer, robot vacuum with built-in station, and wet and dry stick vacuum cleaner each noted for design, automation, and user-responsive features.