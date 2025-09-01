Cussons Baby Moments Is Back With More Adorable Moments

After a brief hiatus, Nigeria’s most beloved baby contest is back — it’s bigger, better, and bolder than ever before. Cussons Baby Moments (CBM) returns for its ninth season with a heartwarming theme: “Every Baby is a STAR!”

Organised by PZ Cussons Nigeria, makers of the trusted Cussons Baby range, this iconic campaign continues to shine a spotlight on the charm, innocence, and joy of early childhood. Since its inception in 2013, CBM has grown into the country’s largest and most engaging baby competition, rekindling joy in homes and celebrating the magic in every giggle, step, and smile.

Bigger Rewards, Bigger Moments

The 2025 edition invites proud parents across Nigeria to submit adorable photos or videos of their babies aged 0 to 36 months featuring the Cussons Baby Gift Pack in any of the 4 categories: Brightest Smile, Most Playful Star, Happiest Bath Time and Best Dressed for a chance to win mouthwatering prizes, including a grand prize of ₦5 million. More than just a contest, CBM is now a movement that unites families, communities, and baby lovers nationwide, and this year, every baby walks away with a gift.

The last season, held in 2022, saw Isabella Uzuakpunwa crowned “Baby of the Year”, capturing the hearts of thousands and showcasing once again that every baby has a star quality worth celebrating.

More Than a Contest: A Brand Experience

CBM is a key part of Cussons Baby’s customer experience, designed not only to reward loyal customers but also to deepen the emotional bond between the brand and Nigerian families. In a competitive market, Cussons Baby continues to distinguish itself by going beyond product offerings to create memorable, emotionally resonant experiences.

The Star Factor

At its core, Cussons Baby Moments is not just about adorable photos or exciting prizes. It’s about celebrating the individuality of every child, the pride of every parent, and the community spirit that cherishes the early years of life. The true stars of CBM are the families who embrace the little moments and make them magical.

So whether you’re a new mom, a soon-to-be mom, or simply a fan cheering from the sidelines, now is the time to join the celebration. Share your joy, celebrate your little one, and remember: every baby is a star, and every moment truly matters.

For more information and to participate, visit the website

Visit @CussonsBaby on Instagram/Facebook/Twitter

