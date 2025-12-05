Warif Announces The 7th Annual No Tolerance March: A Global Call To End Gender – Based Violence

Gender -based violence (GBV) continues to cast a long shadow across communities in Nigeria, leaving women and girls vulnerable and marginalized. Yet, during the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender -Based Violence, a unified cry for change rises a call for a world where women and girls can live free from fear, harm and discrimination.

From November 25th (International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women) to December 10th (Human Rights Day), communities around the globe will once again unite in solidarity to spotlight the urgent need to end gender -based violence.



For seven consecutive years, the Women at Risk International Foundation (WARIF) has been at the forefront of this movement in Nigeria through its annual advocacy campaign the WARIF No Tolerance March (NTM). The march has become a beacon of hope, uniting individuals, communities and organisations under one powerful message; No Tolerance for Gender-Based Violence.

The 2024 No Tolerance March marked a milestone moment expanding across Nigerian cities such as Lagos, Abuja, and Ibadan and resonating internationally in London, Manchester, New York, Houston, Washington D.C., Minnesota and Frankfurt. Thousands of advocates, survivors, students, and community leaders marched together, demonstrating the strength of unity in the fight against GBV. Over 3,500 participants marched in Lagos, while more than 18 million people were connected digitally worldwide. Building on this momentum, the 2025 WARIF No Tolerance March will be held across 18 cities worldwide, including Lagos, Abuja, Ibadan, Sokoto, Maiduguri, Zamfara, Accra , Nairobi, London, Northwest UK , Atlanta, New York, Houston , Minnesota, Paris , Philadelphia, Washington D.C and Frankfurt.



What sets the No Tolerance March apart is its deep connection to the lived realities in Nigeria. Against the backdrop of systemic and cultural challenges that perpetuate violence, WARIF’s campaign has evolved into a movement of empowerment and accountability – driving dialogue, inspiring change, and reshaping narratives within communities.

Supported by local and international partners, the march serves as both an educational platform and a rallying cry. It promotes awareness on prevention, underscores the importance of safe spaces and highlights the systemic barriers that must be dismantled to protect women and girls.





Beyond the march, WARIF’s impact is holistic and far-reaching combining prevention, intervention and advocacy through its three strategic pillars of Health, Education and Community Service. From medical and counselling support for survivors to outreach and education programs, WARIF continues to transform lives and strengthen communities.

As the world observes the 16 Days of Activism, the WARIF No Tolerance March stands as a resounding reminder of what is possible when voices unite for justice. Together, we can create a future where every woman and girl lives with dignity, safety, and freedom.

Join the Movement. Take a Stand. Say No to Gender -Based Violence.

Date: Saturday, December 6,2025

Cities: Lagos, Abuja, Ibadan, Sokoto, Maiduguri, Zamfara, Accra, Nairobi, London,

Northwest UK, Atlanta, New York, Houston , Minnesota, Paris, Philadelphia, Washington

D.C , and Frankfurt.

