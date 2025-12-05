Connect with us

Events News Promotions

Warif Announces The 7th Annual No Tolerance March: A Global Call To End Gender - Based Violence

Events News Promotions

Media Houses Championing Women’s Representation Honored at ReportHer Awards 2025

Events News Promotions

No Dulling Allowed:This Hangoutwithtee Edition Lit Up Lagos

Events News Style

Ibiza in Lagos: Desperados Drops the Hardest and Loudest Homecoming Rave

Events News

Artistic Pulse Festival: Jordin Sparks to Headline Africa's first Sustainable recycling Festival | Dec 3rd - 7th

Beauty Events News Promotions

YSL Beauty Launches Its Immersive Light Club Experience in Lagos on December 10, 2025

Career Events News

LCAN Wraps 7th Africa Coaching Week, Setting New Agenda for Global Impact

Events Movies & TV News Nollywood Promotions

Creative Industry unites as MultiChoice Nigeria leads 'Walk Against Piracy'

Events News Promotions

Legend Extra Stout’s Biker Procession Officially Kicks Off Nigerian Breweries’ Legendary Christmas Activities

Events News Promotions

Amstel Malta Unveils “Be Your Best All Season Long” Campaign and the Debut of Amstel Malta Festiville in Aba

Events

Warif Announces The 7th Annual No Tolerance March: A Global Call To End Gender – Based Violence

Avatar photo

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Gender -based violence (GBV) continues to cast a long shadow across communities in Nigeria, leaving women and girls vulnerable and marginalized. Yet, during the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender -Based Violence, a unified cry for change rises a call for a world where women and girls can live free from fear, harm and discrimination.

From November 25th (International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women) to December 10th (Human Rights Day), communities around the globe will once again unite in solidarity to spotlight the urgent need to end gender -based violence.

For seven consecutive years, the Women at Risk International Foundation (WARIF) has been at the forefront of this movement in Nigeria through its annual advocacy campaign the WARIF No Tolerance March (NTM). The march has become a beacon of hope, uniting individuals, communities and organisations under one powerful message; No Tolerance for Gender-Based Violence.

The 2024 No Tolerance March marked a milestone moment expanding across Nigerian cities such as Lagos, Abuja, and Ibadan and resonating internationally in London, Manchester, New York, Houston, Washington D.C., Minnesota and Frankfurt. Thousands of advocates, survivors, students, and community leaders marched together, demonstrating the strength of unity in the fight against GBV. Over 3,500 participants marched in Lagos, while more than 18 million people were connected digitally worldwide. Building on this momentum, the 2025 WARIF No Tolerance March will be held across 18 cities worldwide, including Lagos, Abuja, Ibadan, Sokoto, Maiduguri, Zamfara, Accra , Nairobi, London, Northwest UK , Atlanta, New York, Houston , Minnesota, Paris , Philadelphia, Washington D.C and Frankfurt.


What sets the No Tolerance March apart is its deep connection to the lived realities in Nigeria. Against the backdrop of systemic and cultural challenges that perpetuate violence, WARIF’s campaign has evolved into a movement of empowerment and accountability – driving dialogue, inspiring change, and reshaping narratives within communities.

Supported by local and international partners, the march serves as both an educational platform and a rallying cry. It promotes awareness on prevention, underscores the importance of safe spaces and highlights the systemic barriers that must be dismantled to protect women and girls.



Beyond the march, WARIF’s impact is holistic and far-reaching combining prevention, intervention and advocacy through its three strategic pillars of Health, Education and Community Service. From medical and counselling support for survivors to outreach and education programs, WARIF continues to transform lives and strengthen communities.

As the world observes the 16 Days of Activism, the WARIF No Tolerance March stands as a resounding reminder of what is possible when voices unite for justice. Together, we can create a future where every woman and girl lives with dignity, safety, and freedom.

Join the Movement. Take a Stand. Say No to Gender -Based Violence.

Date: Saturday, December 6,2025
Cities: Lagos, Abuja, Ibadan, Sokoto, Maiduguri, Zamfara, Accra, Nairobi, London,
Northwest UK, Atlanta, New York, Houston , Minnesota, Paris, Philadelphia, Washington
D.C , and Frankfurt.

Hashtags: #WARIFNoTolerance2025 #WARIFNoToleranceMarch #16DaysOfActivism

 

BellaNaija is a Media Partner for Women at Risk International Foundation (WARIF)

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php