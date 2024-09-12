Tyla Wins Best Afrobeats at the 2024 VMAs & Educates the World on Africa’s Music Diversity

South African superstar Tyla won her first MTV Video Music Award (VMA) this year, and her acceptance speech carried a powerful message for the global music industry: African music is rich, diverse, and far more than just Afrobeats.

Held yesterday at the UBS Arena in Queens, New York, the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards had Megan Thee Stallion as the host. This year marked another milestone for African music, as Tyla took home the award for Best Afrobeats with her chart-topping hit “Water.” She was in the “Best Afrobeats” category alongside Burna Boy, Tems, Tyla, Davido, Ayra Starr, Lojay, and Pheelz and was also nominated for “Best New Artist,” and “Best RnB.”

After being presented with her award by Lil Nas X and Halle Bailey, Tyla expressed her gratitude to the organisers of the show and described her win as “a big moment for Africa,” adding that the success of “Water” not only made a global impact but also proved that “African music can be pop music too.”

“Like this is just so special but also bittersweet, because I know there’s a tendency to group all African artists under Afrobeats,” she said. “African music is so diverse, it’s more than just Afrobeats.”

Tyla’s win follows the success of Rema, who took home the inaugural Best Afrobeats award last year for his hit song “Calm Down” featuring Selena Gomez.

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift dominated the night with seven wins, tying for most overall, while Eminem claimed the most solo male artist wins.

Watch Tyla receive her award below:

See looks from the event:

Coco Jones

Lenny Kravitz

Sabrina Carpenter

Halle Bailey

Megan Thee Stallion

See the full list of winners below:

Video of the Year, Presented by Burger King®

Ariana Grande – We Can’t Be Friends (Wait for Your Love)

Billie Eilish – Lunch

Doja Cat – Pain the Town Red

Eminem – Houdini

SZA – Snooze

WINNER: Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone – Fortnight

Artist of the Year

Ariana Grande

Bad Bunny

Eminem

Sabrina Carpenter

SZA

WINNER: Taylor Swift

Song of the Year

Beyoncé – Texas Hold ’Em

Jack Harlow – Lovin on Me

Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us

WINNER: Sabrina Carpenter – Espresso

Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone – Fortnight

Teddy Swims – Lose Control

Best New Artist

Benson Boone

WINNER: Chappell Roan

Gracie Abrams

Shaboozey

Teddy Swims

Tyla

MTV Push Performance of the Year

August 2023: Kaliii – Area Codes

September 2023: Glorilla – Lick or Sum

October 2023: Benson Boone – In the Stars

November 2023: Coco Jones – ICU

December 2023: Victoria Monét – On My Mama

January 2024: Jessie Murph – Wild Ones

February 2024: Teddy Swims – Lose Control

March 2024: Chappell Roan – Red Wine Supernova

April 2024: Flyana Boss – Yeaaa

May 2024: Laufey – Goddess

WINNER: June 2024: Le Sserafim – Easy

July 2024: The Warning – Automatic Sun

Best Collaboration

Drake Featuring Sexyy Red & SZA – Rich Baby Daddy

Glorilla & Megan Thee Stallion – Wanna Be

Jessie Murph Featuring Jelly Roll – Wild Ones

Jung Kook Featuring Latto – Seven

Post Malone Featuring Morgan Wallen – I Had Some Help

WINNER: Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone – Fortnight

Best Pop

Camila Cabello

Dua Lipa

Olivia Rodrigo

Sabrina Carpenter

Tate McRae

WINNER: Taylor Swift

Best Hip-Hop

Drake Featuring Sexyy Red & SZA – Rich Baby Daddy

WINNER: Eminem – Houdini

Glorilla – Yeah Glo!

Gunna – Fukumean

Megan Thee Stallion – Boa

Travis Scott Featuring Playboi Carti – Fe!n

Best R&B

Alicia Keys – Lifeline

Muni Long – Made for Me

WINNER: SZA – Snooze

Tyla – Water

Usha, Summer Walker & 21 Savage – Good Good

Victoria Monét – On My Mama

Best Alternative

WINNER: Benson Boone – Beautiful Things

Bleachers – Tiny Moves

Hozier – Too Sweet

Imagine Dragons – Eyes Closed

Linkin Park – Friendly Fire

Teddy Swims – Lose Control (Live)

Best Rock

Bon Jovi – Legendary

Coldplay – Feelslikeimfallinginlove

Green Day – Dilemma

Kings of Leon – Mustang

WINNER: Lenny Kravitz – Human

U2 – Atomic City

Best Latin

WINNER: Anitta – Mil Veces

Bad Bunny – Monaco

Karol G – Mi Ex Tenía Razón

Myke Towers – Lala

Peso Pluma & Anitta – Bellakeo

Rauw Alejandro – Touching the Sky

Shakira & Cardi B – Puntería

Best Afrobeats

WINNER: Ayra Starr Featuring Giveon – Last Heartbreak Song

Burna Boy – City Boys

Chris Brown Featuring Davido and Lojay – Sensational

Tems – Love Me JeJe

Tyla – Water

Usher & Pheelz – Ruin

Best K-Pop

Jung Kook Featuring Latto – Seven

WINNER: Lisa – Rockstar

NCT Dream – Smoothie

NewJeans – Super Shy

Stray Kids – Lalalala

Tomorrow X Together – Deja Vu

Video for Good

Alexander Stewart – If You Only Knew

WINNER: Billie Eilish – What Was I Made For? (From the Motion Picture “Barbie”)

Coldplay – Felslikeimfallinginlove

Joyner Lucas & Jelly Roll – Best for Me

Raye – Genesis

Tyler Childers – In Your Love

Best Direction

Ariana Grande – We Can’t Be Friends (Wait for Your Love)

Bleachers – Tiny Moves

Eminem – Houdini

Megan Thee Stallion – Boa

Sabrina Carpenter – Please Please Please

WINNER: Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone – Fortnight

Best Cinematography

WINNER: Ariana Grande – We Can’t Be Friends (Wait for Your Love)

Charli XCX – Von Dutch

Dua Lipa – Illusion

Olivia Rodrigo – Obsessed

Rauw Alejandro – Touching the Sky

Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone – Fortnight

Best Editing

Anitta – Mil Veces

Ariana Grande – We Can’t Be Friends (Wait for Your Love)

Eminem – Houdini

Lisa – Rockstar

Sabrina Carpenter – Espresso

WINNER: Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone – Fortnight

Best Choreography

Bleachers – Tiny Moves

WINNER: Dua Lipa – Houdini

Lisa – Rockstar

Rauw Alejandro – Touching the Sky

Tate McRae – Greedy

Troye Sivan – Rush

Best Visual Effects

Ariana Grande – The Boy Is Mine

WINNER: Eminem – Houdini

Justin Timberlake – Selfish

Megan Thee Stallion – Boa

Olivia Rodrigo – Get Him Back!

Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone – Fortnight

Best Art Direction

Charli XCX – 360

Lisa – Rockstar

WINNER: Megan Thee Stallion – Boa

Olivia Rodrigo – Bad Idea Right?

Sabrina Carpenter – Please Please Please

Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone – Fortnight

Best Trending Video

Beyoncé – Texas Hold ’Em

Camila Cabello Featuring Playboi Carti – I Luv It

Chappell Roan – Hot to Go!

Charli XCX – Apple

WINNER: Megan Thee Stallion Featuring Yuki Chiba – Mamushi

Tinashe – Nasty

Best Group

Coldplay

Imagine Dragons

NCT Dream

NewJeans

*NSync

WINNER: Seventeen

Tomorrow X Together

Twenty One Pilots

Song of the Summer, Presented by Hilton

Ariana Grande – We Can’t Be Friends (Wait for Your Love)

Benson Boone – Beautiful Things

Billie Eilish – Birds of a Feather

Chappell Roan – Good Luck Babe!

Charli XCX & Billie Eilish – Guess Featuring Billie Eilish

Eminem – Houdini

Future, Metro Boomin & Kendrick Lamar – Like That

Glorilla & Megan Thee Stallion – Wanna Be

Hozier – Too Sweet

Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us

Post Malone Featuring Morgan Wallen – I Had Some Help

Sabrina Carpenter – Please Please Please

Shaboozey – A Bar Song (Tipsy)

SZA – Saturn

WINNER: Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone – Fortnight

Tommy Richman – Million Dollar Baby

VMAs Most Iconic Performance

Beyoncé – Love on Top

Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera, Madonna & Missy Elliot – Like a Virgin / Hollywood

Eminem – The Real Slim Shady / The Way I Am

WINNER: Katy Perry – Roar

Lady Gaga – Paparazzi

Madonna – Like a Virgin

Taylor Swift – You Belong With Me