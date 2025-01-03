Etinosa & Bennett’s Igbo-Delta Trad Was a Fine Blend of Love and Culture

It’s a beautiful Edo-Igbo affair with Etinosa and Bennett’s traditional wedding!

After giving us doses of love to drool over with their pre-wedding shoot, they are giving us a truckload with their vibrant traditional wedding. They repped their roots in such a glamorous way and it was so exciting to see them carry out the marriage rites of both cultures. They nailed their looks perfectly and gave that premium back-to-back slay! It was a rich display of culture and a rush of beautiful wmotions – Every moment of their wedding video will leave you in awe.

Enjoy their wedding video below:

Credits

Videography @exclusivevisuals

