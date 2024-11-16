Connect with us

BN TV Cuisine

Make Daniel Ochuko’s Flavour-Packed Chicken Wings for Your Next Movie Night

BN TV Music

Anendlessocean’s “Gratitude” Video is a Beautiful Tribute to God’s Faithfulness | Watch

BN TV Music

Peruzzi & Olamide Bring the Streets to Life in "Jah Love" Video

BN TV Cuisine

Kickstart Your Lazy Saturday with a Delicious Sausage & Egg Breakfast from Sweet Adjeley

BN TV Music

Spyro Pays Tribute to Fallen Heroes in Powerful "Stand By You" Music Video

BN TV Inspired Scoop

From Lithuania With Checkmate: Tunde Onakoya Wins 10-Player Chess Match

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

What's New with Jenifa? Watch the Exciting Teaser for "Everybody Loves Jenifa"

BN TV Movies & TV

"The Smart Money Woman Season 2": Zuri’s Birthday, New Roles & Surprising Twists in Episodes 5 & 6

BN TV Movies Movies & TV Nollywood

Rita Dominic Stars in Shirley Frimpong-Manso’s "Two of a Kind" | Watch Trailer

BN TV Music

Reekado Banks Celebrates Independence in New Single "Solo"

BN TV

Make Daniel Ochuko’s Flavour-Packed Chicken Wings for Your Next Movie Night

Avatar photo

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Daniel Ochuko says you’ve never had wings like this before. If you’re looking for the perfect snack to munch on while watching your favourite movie, look no further. These chicken wings are tender on the outside and juicy on the inside—everything you need to make your movie night more interesting.

With ingredients like ground allspice, black pepper, garlic powder, and a dash of chicken seasoning, these wings pack a punch of flavour. Add a little vegetable oil to get them perfectly tender, and you’ve got yourself a snack that’s just right for relaxing and enjoying

Watch the full recipe below

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php