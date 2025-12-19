13 Wise Words For 13 Years Of Love! Femi & Bola Share Their Learnt Lessons

What a blessing it is to share the precious gift of love and family with your soulmate. Someone who complements you in every way, shows up all the time, and just makes marriage easier. Like two peas in a pod, Femi and Bola share a beautiful bond, one that has led them all the way to their 13th wedding anniversary!

The wonderful years they have spent together building a home have been strengthened by sweet love and unwavering devotion. We have followed through with their beautiful journey, from their 11th wedding anniversary to their 12th and many more. With time, their wisdom has grown, and it’s no wonder that they have certain keys to how this is done. To celebrate their 13th anniversary, the lovely duo have graced us with 13 in-depth things marriage has taught them, and we are excited to share them with you all. They have successfully put in the work, and it shows in how radiant they’re glowing with their two cuties in their enchanting anniversary photos. They make marriage look so beautiful, and we hope you can learn a few things from their wise words. 😍

Enjoy their anniversary photos and marriage tips:

13 Things Marriage Has Taught Us:

1. Love will not always feel soft or romantic, but the commitment keeps you steady.

There are days when you feel close and days when you feel distant. What holds you together is choosing each other again with God’s help.

2. Two people can live the same moment and walk away with completely different interpretations.

We learned to stop arguing about who remembered it right and start listening to how each person felt in that moment.

3. You keep discovering new sides of each other.

Every season is different. Careers shift, children change you, life stretches you. We have had to relearn each other many times and give grace for the version that shows up.

4. Silence is not always peace.

Sometimes it means someone is hurting. We learned to ask gentle questions instead of assuming everything is fine.

5. Prayer is not only spiritual. It is very practical.

We pray about money, parenting, stressful decisions, misunderstandings, and anything that could create tension. God has saved us from a lot of unnecessary fights. We encourage couples to pray together at least once a day and keep God at the core of their marriage.

6. Your spouse cannot respond to what you keep in your head.

People are not mind readers. We learned to speak clearly instead of expecting the other person to guess.

7. Marriage will reveal parts of you that you did not even know needed healing.

God uses your spouse to bring things to the surface. Not to embarrass you, but to help you grow.

8. Saying you are sorry and actually changing your behaviour are two different things.

A sincere apology is good. A real change is better.

9. Your spouse is not your enemy, even when the situation is tense.

Sometimes we pause and remind ourselves that it is the two of us against the problem.

10. You can love each other deeply and still misunderstand each other completely.

It is normal. Understanding takes patience and God’s help.

11. There are moments when God will correct you about how you are treating your spouse.

The gentle nudge to apologise, soften your tone, or let something go has helped us more times than we can count.

12. Not everyone should have access to your marriage.

Even good people can bring unnecessary noise. Protecting your home sometimes means keeping conversations private.

13. Joy does not show up by accident. You create it.

Laughter, small surprises, playing around, talking late into the night, and choosing lighthearted moments have kept our home warm. God loves to see joy in a marriage.

Looking back at these 13 things, we’re always reminded of just how beautiful marriage can be. It isn’t always easy, and it isn’t perfect, but it is full of growth, laughter, challenges, grace, and deep joy. Every year, every season, every shared moment has shown us that marriage is a gift, a partnership, and a ministry in itself. We hope that by sharing these lessons, other couples can be encouraged to embrace the highs and navigate the lows, knowing that with love, faith, and intentional effort, marriage can be one of life’s most extraordinary blessings. We are also so happy to share that our ministry is going wonderfully.

In addition to being husband and wife, we have been working together professionally for three years now, pouring our hearts into marriages and helping couples build and sustain happy, healthy, and Godly homes. Every day, we are amazed at how God continues to use us to inspire, guide, and bless couples from all walks of life. Through our yearly couples retreats, Instagram Live conversations, counselling sessions, and the teachings we share across our platforms, we have seen so many relationships strengthened and lives transformed, and it brings us immense joy. More details are available on our website: www.drsfemiandbola.com.

