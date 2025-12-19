Seeking Pristine Bridal Charm on Your Big Day? This Beauty Look Might Be the Answer

Connect with us

Beauty Look

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Hey there, gorgeous brides-to-be! If you’ve been searching for a completely ethereal look for your special day, here’s one that would absolutely deliver all your desires, to the T!

We are loving this dress by Designs by Lezie, and you might as well! The off-shoulder sleeves, floral lace fabric and the tulle veil come together beautifully in achieving this ethereal ensemble.  Dinma Dream, living up to their name, came through perfectly, not just once but twice, with this dreamy, makeup glam and the expertly sleeked hairdo. This look is a stunning reflection of timeless elegance. If you are yet to decide on a look for your big day, this might just be it!

Enjoy the photos below and be inspired:

Credit

Belle @tofunmi.ade
Dress @designs_by_lezie
Makeup @dinmadream
Hairstylist @dinmadream
Photography @toniegrapher

