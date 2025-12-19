London Was Bursting With Love as Chelsea & Emmanuel Had Their Nigerian-Ghanaian Wedding

From Ghana to Nigeria, love has won the hearts of lovebirds Chelsea and Emmanuel, and we are truly excited to share their beautiful cross-cultural celebration with you all.

The big day took place in Meridian Grand, London. It began with the lovely duo getting ready with their squad. Their first look was a special moment shared with friends and loved ones, revealing their vibrant green and yellow kente attire in honour of Chelsea’s Ghanaian roots. The couple checked out their breathtaking hall and were truly satisfied with the stunning ambience. The wedding rites then followed. The Ghanaian family offered the Yoruba family water while they begged for Chelsea’s hand in marriage. The groom then proceeded into the hall, dancing heartily with his groomsmen. Chelsea, in all her radiant glory, proceeded next, and it was a beautiful moment. They cut their cake and danced with their parents. To symbolise that they have now become one under love, the lovebirds donned stunning aso-oke outfits, paying homage to Emmanuel’s Yoruba roots. As the special night came to a close, they danced with pure joy in their third outfits. It was a day filled with rich culture, love and happiness, and we are truly excited to see their love story blossom into forever. 😍

Enjoy the video below:



Credit

Videography: @ohenekfilms