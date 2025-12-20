Kojo Told Araba He Was Going to Marry Her The First Day They Met!

If you stumble on someone’s Instagram page and then, by some divine luck, run into them at a friend’s party, it should tell you that the universe is speaking to you. Thankfully, Kojo knew this when he eventually met Araba in person, and he definitely saw the signs the universe was throwing at him and took his chance.

The connection was instant between them. It didn’t take long for them to start talking, and after getting to know each other, they realised how alike they were. Four years down the line, that chance encounter has led them down forever’s lane! The lovebirds sealed their love with a beautiful white wedding and a Ghanaian traditional wedding. Araba made a stunning bride in her radiant dresses, with Kojo looking effortlessly dapper in his crisp suit and vibrant traditional attire. They make a beautiful couple, and it’s in these lovely wedding photos that we get a glimpse into their sweet love. All in all, we must say that each frame absolutely warms our hearts. 😍

Enjoy their wedding photos and love story below:

How we met

By the bride, Araba:

He saw me on Instagram initially, but we met through a mutual friend. On a random Friday night, I was out with that mutual friend, and he turned up there (that was our first time meeting each other physically). We clicked instantly. We had so many things in common, we ended up just talking the whole night. He told me that evening he was going to marry me (which I couldn’t take seriously, because who says that the first time they meet someone?), but 4 years later, here we are, deeply in love and married . He was the first guy who saw all sides of me with no judgment, understood and loved me for who I was. That’s my best friend for life.

Araba and Kojo also had a Ghanaian traditional wedding, and here’s how it went!

