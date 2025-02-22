Connect with us

BN TV Cuisine

Here’s a Weekend Recipe You Won’t Want to Miss: Vegetable Rice & Grilled Tilapia

BN TV Cuisine

Toms Breaks Down the Right Way to Make Ghanaian Groundnut Soup

BN TV Music

Phyno and Fave Let Their Single "Deep" Sink Even Deeper with New Visuals

BN TV Cuisine

Ivan Eats Serves Up a Must-Try Braised Lamb Shank with Creamy Rutabaga Mash

BN TV Music

Show Dem Camp, The Cavemen & Nsikak David Deliver the Visuals for "No Love In Lagos"

BN TV Cuisine

Uzom’s Kitchen Shows Us How to Make a Rich Pot of Okazi Soup

BN TV Music

Moses Bliss Turns 30 with "By Your Mercy," a Song That Feels Like a Testimony

BN TV Music

Joeboy Lets the Music and Emotion Speak in "SMH" Visuals

BN TV Music

Burna Boy's "Update" is the Feel-Good Anthem We All Need

BN TV Music

"Update Tomorrow" Burna Boy Drops a Hint, But What’s Coming?

BN TV

Here’s a Weekend Recipe You Won’t Want to Miss: Vegetable Rice & Grilled Tilapia

Avatar photo

Published

5 seconds ago

 on

Hi BNers, happy weekend. One of the best things about the weekend is having the time to cook that one special dish we don’t usually have time for during the week. Today, we’re making a flavour-packed vegetable rice with sautéed vegetables, a spicy red sauce, and perfectly grilled tilapia, shared by VaMidanu. Sounds delicious, right? Let’s get started.

First up, marinate the fish. Blend onions, garlic, ginger, green peppers, star anise, bay leaf, seasoning cube, salt, and groundnut paste. This step is key, VaMidanu says, as it really elevates the flavour of the fish. Drizzle some vegetable oil over it and let it marinate for a few minutes before grilling.

Next, for the vegetable rice: sauté onions, green peppers, garlic, carrots, and green bell peppers. Add washed rice and stir-fry for a few minutes before adding water to cook. While that’s cooking, whip up the spicy red sauce. Once everything is done, plate it beautifully.

Ready to get into the kitchen and try this out? Watch below.

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php