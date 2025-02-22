Here’s a Weekend Recipe You Won’t Want to Miss: Vegetable Rice & Grilled Tilapia

Hi BNers, happy weekend. One of the best things about the weekend is having the time to cook that one special dish we don’t usually have time for during the week. Today, we’re making a flavour-packed vegetable rice with sautéed vegetables, a spicy red sauce, and perfectly grilled tilapia, shared by VaMidanu. Sounds delicious, right? Let’s get started.

First up, marinate the fish. Blend onions, garlic, ginger, green peppers, star anise, bay leaf, seasoning cube, salt, and groundnut paste. This step is key, VaMidanu says, as it really elevates the flavour of the fish. Drizzle some vegetable oil over it and let it marinate for a few minutes before grilling.

Next, for the vegetable rice: sauté onions, green peppers, garlic, carrots, and green bell peppers. Add washed rice and stir-fry for a few minutes before adding water to cook. While that’s cooking, whip up the spicy red sauce. Once everything is done, plate it beautifully.

Ready to get into the kitchen and try this out? Watch below.