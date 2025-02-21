Connect with us

BN TV Cuisine

Toms Breaks Down the Right Way to Make Ghanaian Groundnut Soup

BN TV Music

Phyno and Fave Let Their Single "Deep" Sink Even Deeper with New Visuals

BN TV Cuisine

Ivan Eats Serves Up a Must-Try Braised Lamb Shank with Creamy Rutabaga Mash

BN TV Music

Show Dem Camp, The Cavemen & Nsikak David Deliver the Visuals for "No Love In Lagos"

BN TV Cuisine

Uzom’s Kitchen Shows Us How to Make a Rich Pot of Okazi Soup

BN TV Music

Moses Bliss Turns 30 with "By Your Mercy," a Song That Feels Like a Testimony

BN TV Music

Joeboy Lets the Music and Emotion Speak in "SMH" Visuals

BN TV Music

Burna Boy's "Update" is the Feel-Good Anthem We All Need

BN TV Music

"Update Tomorrow" Burna Boy Drops a Hint, But What’s Coming?

BN TV Music Scoop Sports

Tems Introduces Aston Martin’s New Race Car With a Live Performance

BN TV

Toms Breaks Down the Right Way to Make Ghanaian Groundnut Soup

Avatar photo

Published

4 seconds ago

 on

Groundnut soup doesn’t always get the attention it deserves, but those who know, know. It’s rich, deeply flavoured, and built with patience. Ghanaian food blogger Toms recently shared how to make the authentic Ghanaian version, showing every step from start to finish.

She begins by blending onions, garlic, and dried chilli. Some of this goes straight into a pot with goat meat, salt, tomato paste, and green spices. She lets it cook well, allowing the flavours to sink in.

In another pot, she warms up her smoothly blended groundnut on low heat, adding water gradually while stirring to get the right consistency. The rest of the onion, garlic, and chilli mix goes in, and she keeps stirring to stop it from sticking. After covering it for a while, she waits for oil to rise to the top, then adds more water and mixes it thoroughly.

Once that’s done, she pours the groundnut mixture into the goat meat, stirring everything properly before adding whole tomatoes, pepper, and a white onion bulb. After a few minutes, she takes them out, blends them, and pours the liquid back in. A final simmer on low heat, and the soup is ready to be served with any swallow of your choice.

Watch how she makes it below.

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php