Toms Breaks Down the Right Way to Make Ghanaian Groundnut Soup

Groundnut soup doesn’t always get the attention it deserves, but those who know, know. It’s rich, deeply flavoured, and built with patience. Ghanaian food blogger Toms recently shared how to make the authentic Ghanaian version, showing every step from start to finish.

She begins by blending onions, garlic, and dried chilli. Some of this goes straight into a pot with goat meat, salt, tomato paste, and green spices. She lets it cook well, allowing the flavours to sink in.

In another pot, she warms up her smoothly blended groundnut on low heat, adding water gradually while stirring to get the right consistency. The rest of the onion, garlic, and chilli mix goes in, and she keeps stirring to stop it from sticking. After covering it for a while, she waits for oil to rise to the top, then adds more water and mixes it thoroughly.

Once that’s done, she pours the groundnut mixture into the goat meat, stirring everything properly before adding whole tomatoes, pepper, and a white onion bulb. After a few minutes, she takes them out, blends them, and pours the liquid back in. A final simmer on low heat, and the soup is ready to be served with any swallow of your choice.

