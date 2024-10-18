Whoosh! Wande Coal Turns Up the Heat with Extended Version of “Again”

Connect with us

Avatar photo

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Singer-songwriter Wande Coal has excited fans with the release of the extended version of his popular single “Again.” Originally part of his 2020 Realms’ EP, the song recently went viral on TikTok, with many fans asking for the longer version they had heard online.

“Again” was already a fan favourite when it first dropped in 2020, thanks to its catchy tune, smooth sound, and Wande Coal’s unique voice. The song’s romantic lyrics and memorable hook made it one of the standout tracks in his music collection.

In this extended version, Wande Coal takes things up a notch, giving listeners more of the vocal brilliance he’s known for while adding depth to an already loved track. This new release brings a fresh touch to a song that’s close to many hearts.

Listen to “Again” below

