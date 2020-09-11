Connect with us

Music

Wande Coal's EP "Realms" was Definitely Worth the Wait!

Music

New Music: Jinmi Abduls feat. Oxlade & Joeboy - Jowo

Music

Davido is Finally Back With New Music & Video "Fem"

Music

Check out the Tracklist for Wande Coal's "Realms"

Music

New Music: Mr Eazi feat. Nicki Minaj, Major Lazer & K4mo - Oh My Gawd

Music

Stormzy honors Chadwick Boseman with Visuals for "Superheroes" - Watch Now!

Music

New EP: Eugy - 4 Play

Music News

Music Industry Leaders are Standing Against the Death Sentence of Yahaya Aminu Sharif

Music Scoop

Wande Coal is Giving Us a New EP "Realms" this Friday 💃🏽

Music

New Music + Video: Olamide — Eru

Music

Wande Coal’s EP “Realms” was Definitely Worth the Wait!

BellaNaija.com

Published

8 mins ago

 on

You asked and he has delivered!

The weekend is about to get lit with Wande Coal‘s much awaited extended play “Realms“. It’s a total vibe.

The 7-track EP uniquely fuses tropical melodies with R&B and pop.

“Realms” is Wande Coal’s first project since his 2015 hit album “Wanted“. The EP holds a feature from Grammy nominated rapper Wale, on the remix of Wande Coal’s smash hit “Again“. It also includes recent hits from the afrobeat star like “Ode Lo Like” and “Naughty Girl“.

The EP was executive produced by Joseph “Screwface Charles, and was worked on by exceptional producers like Screwface, Pheelz, Sarz, Dapiano, Melvitto, Lekka Beats and Sharpshutaz. All songs were written by Wande Coal and mixed by Trehy Harris.

Stream “Realms” below:

Again

Check

Naughty Girl

Ode Lo Like

Ever Blazin

Vex

Again Remix feat. Wale

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Sola Amadi: Break Limitations & Find Freedom by Colouring Outside the Lines

Enioluwa Adeoluwa: Why You Need To Use LinkedIn For Your Professional Growth

Muinat Adekeye: Would You Let Your Village People Raise Your Child?

Jeremiah Ajayi: Here Are 7 Surefire Ways to Get Ahead in Your Job Search

Chinenye Opeodu: Let’s Raise Boys to Embrace Their Emotions

Advertisement
css.php