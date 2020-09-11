Wande Coal’s EP “Realms” was Definitely Worth the Wait!

You asked and he has delivered!

The weekend is about to get lit with Wande Coal‘s much awaited extended play “Realms“. It’s a total vibe.

The 7-track EP uniquely fuses tropical melodies with R&B and pop.

“Realms” is Wande Coal’s first project since his 2015 hit album “Wanted“. The EP holds a feature from Grammy nominated rapper Wale, on the remix of Wande Coal’s smash hit “Again“. It also includes recent hits from the afrobeat star like “Ode Lo Like” and “Naughty Girl“.

The EP was executive produced by Joseph “Screwface” Charles, and was worked on by exceptional producers like Screwface, Pheelz, Sarz, Dapiano, Melvitto, Lekka Beats and Sharpshutaz. All songs were written by Wande Coal and mixed by Trehy Harris.

Stream “Realms” below:

Again

Check

Naughty Girl

Ode Lo Like

Ever Blazin

Vex

Again Remix feat. Wale