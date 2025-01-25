Morris Chestnut on Love, Longevity & the Unspoken Rules of His 30-Year Marriage to Pam Byse

During an appearance on CBS Mornings, Hollywood actor Morris Chestnut opened up about his marriage to his wife, Mary Pam Byse, who he’s been with for more than 30 years.

When asked about the secret to a long, successful, and abundant marriage, Morris admitted there isn’t a one-size-fits-all answer but shared what has worked for them:

You know what, I wish I knew the answer to that ’cause then I’d sell it, but I think for us, we are just very fortunate to be, you know, two good people. One of the main things, we have an ultimate respect for each other, even when we get into…you know, you are with someone for a long time, you kind of take them for granted, you can get very angry and get very nasty during fights. It happens, right? But there are times we just don’t hit below the belt. We never say anything we can’t take back, and we’ve just been very blessed to grow together.

Watch the conversation below: