Connect with us

BN TV

Giannis Antetokounmpo Captures His Return to Nigeria in Beautiful Documentary "Ugo: A Homecoming Story"

BN TV

Jennifer Chukwujekwe Shares Her Inspirational Journey from IT to Interior Design Leadership on "Omon's Couch" | Watch

BN TV Cuisine

Ify Mogekwu Shares Mouthwatering Goat Meat Jollof Rice Recipe

BN TV

Watch Episode 11 (S2) of "Hot Tea, Small Shade" on BN TV

BN TV

Koko Kalango’s “Colours of Life” is Back With a New Episode | Watch

BN TV

Yemi Alade Talks About Her Inspiring Journey and Multi-Cultural Background on "Tea With Tay" | Watch

BN TV

Layi Wasabi Stars in Episode 6 of Bimbo Ademoye’s “Chronicles of a Lagos Girl” | Watch

Beauty BN TV Events News Style

Idris & Sabrina Elba Were Loved Up in Jeans at the Gucci Ancora Menswear AW 2024/25 Fashion Show

BN TV

Toke Makinwa and Lanre Olusola Discuss Positive Change and Mental Wellness on "Toke Moments" | Watch

BN TV Culture TRAVEL

Kwara State in 15 Seconds through The Lens of Niyi Fagbemi | WATCH

BN TV

Giannis Antetokounmpo Captures His Return to Nigeria in Beautiful Documentary “Ugo: A Homecoming Story”

Avatar photo

Published

45 mins ago

 on

Nigerian-born basketball star Giannis Sina Ugo Antetokounmpo, in collaboration with WhatsApp, has released a documentary on his return to his roots in Nigeria titled “Ugo: A Homecoming Story.”

In the documentary, the Milwaukee Bucks star heads to the country of his birth to discover where his story started, and reconnect with his family members and his multicultural heritage.

“The Greek freak,” as he is known in NBA circles, says on his return, “It was a great and humbling experience for me. I had the opportunity to go to a couple places, interact with people, and talk to kids. I was like, yeah, now I know why I operate the way I operate. Now I know who I am, the way I am, because I’m just like one of them.”

On coming back to Nigeria in the future, he said “It’s going to be an annual thing now. My kids are young, maybe they won’t be able to make the trip to understand where we’re from, and for them to be able to ask the right questions, but I’m going again. I want to take my wife there. And as my kids get older, I want to take my kids there too.

“I want them to understand what sacrifice my parents made in order for us to be able to do what we do, live our dream, and be in the position that we are today.”

The 2021 NBA champion also visited Tarkwa Bay, Rowe Park, and Nabu Nigeria, and at the end of the documentary, talked about the importance of knowing who you are.

Watch:

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Advertisement

Star Features

Be Transformed with The Catalyst: How Afrobeats is Fostering Better Emotional & Mental Well-Being

Farida Yahya: Started Your Freelancing Journey? Here Are Some Things to Keep in Mind

Dennis Isong: Wondering How You Can Build a Stable Property Portfolio in 2024? Read This!

What’s the Quickest Way to Build Wealth as a Professional?

“Why not us?”: Here’s How Inya Ajanaku & Adriana Lica Built Aya Care to Make Women Comfortable & Confident During Periods
css.php