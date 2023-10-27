New EP: Kolaboy – Kolapiano

Kolaboy, known for his vibrant music, has returned to his roots in the East, immersing himself in Igbo language, culture, and tradition. With his latest project, “Kolapiano,” Kolaboy skillfully blends Igbo culture with the South African Amapiano genre. Collaborating with Caution LXE and featuring Oja by Ojadiligbo.

Through his lyrics, Kolaboy touches on societal issues, emphasizing the importance of mental health and seeking solace from life’s challenges. His music offers an escape from everyday struggles, encouraging listeners to chill and vibe.

Addressing the prevalent ‘Suffering and Smiling’ mentality in Nigeria, Kolaboy’s music acknowledges the hardships faced by many, while promoting finding joy amidst chaos. In tracks like ‘Isakaba‘ and ‘Country No Good,’ Kolaboy’s partnership with Ojadiligbo and mastery of the Oja flute showcase his musical prowess.

Listen to the EP below:

Stream here.