Mr Eazi Releases “The Evil Genius” Album featuring Joeboy, Efya, Tekno & Angélique Kidjo

Published

8 hours ago

 on

Afro-pop star Mr Eazi has released his much-anticipated debut album, “The Evil Genius,” through Empawa Africa. The album is a musical journey across various locations, reflected in its unique sound and themes. It was recorded in cities like Benin, Rwanda, Ghana, Nigeria, and international hubs like London and New York.

“The Evil Genius” is a personal project for Mr Eazi, exploring emotions like love, betrayal, and family. It features collaborations with talented artists including Angelique Kidjo, Tekno, Efya, and more.

Listen to “The Evil Genius” below.

Stream here.

