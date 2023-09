Kolaboy has linked up with Nigerian music icon Timaya for the remix of his viral song “Kolapiano Vol. 2 (Isakaba).”

The remix maintains the alluring and nostalgic rendition of the ‘Oja’ flute by renowned flautist Ojadiligbo and the underlying rhythmic instrumentation of Caution LXE while introducing a new verse from Kolaboy.

The official video was directed by Director Pink.

Watch the official video below: