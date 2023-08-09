Listen to SoulTee’s New Album “Handwriting” on BN

Connect with us

Published

Published

51 mins ago

 on

Emerging artist SoulTee is ready to captivate music lovers worldwide with his latest creation, “Handwriting.” This diverse album showcases SoulTee’s musical growth, blending various styles and themes like love, celebration, and inspiration. The album features nine carefully crafted tracks in English, Pidgin English, and Yoruba languages.

A standout moment in “Handwriting” is a collaboration with renowned rapper Nova and skilled lead guitarist Tbasz. Working behind the scenes, SoulTee teamed up with innovative producer and engineer Braynezee, who expertly handled the album’s production, mixing, and engineering.

Listen to the album below:

Stream here.

Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

