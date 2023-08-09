Listen to SoulTee’s New Album “Handwriting” on BN

Emerging artist SoulTee is ready to captivate music lovers worldwide with his latest creation, “Handwriting.” This diverse album showcases SoulTee’s musical growth, blending various styles and themes like love, celebration, and inspiration. The album features nine carefully crafted tracks in English, Pidgin English, and Yoruba languages.

A standout moment in “Handwriting” is a collaboration with renowned rapper Nova and skilled lead guitarist Tbasz. Working behind the scenes, SoulTee teamed up with innovative producer and engineer Braynezee, who expertly handled the album’s production, mixing, and engineering.

Listen to the album below:

Stream here.