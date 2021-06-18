Kick Off the Weekend with Olamide’s Anticipated Album “UY Scuti”

In his usual habit of blessing us with an album each year, Afrobeats heavyweight Olamide has dropped his highly anticipated album for the year and you should totally listen to it.

The 10-track album, “UY Scuti” houses the rapper’s recently releases smashing hit single “Rock“. It features Phyno on “Somebody“, Fave on “Want” and “PonPon“, Layydoe on “Rough Up“, and Jaywillz on “Jailer“.

“UY Scuti” is the follow up to Olamide’s 2020 hit album “Carpe Diem“.

Listen to the album below: