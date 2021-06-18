Connect with us

Music

Kick Off the Weekend with Olamide's Anticipated Album "UY Scuti"

Music

New Video: Gyakie - Whine

Music

New Music: PsychoYP - Euphoria

Music

New Video: L.A.X & Davido - Pepe

Music

New Music: Patoranking - Celebrate Me

Events Music Promotions

Davido storms Hustle & Bustle Nightclub in Abuja this Sunday

BN TV Music

New Music + Video: Dream Catchers Academy - Je Mapelle

Music

New Music: Kachi Grey feat. Naomi Classik - Prayers

Music

New Music: Mykel Ricch - GahZon Season

Movies & TV Music Promotions

Who'll WIN Nigerian Idol Season 6? Here's Your Guide to the Final 5 Contestants

Music

Kick Off the Weekend with Olamide’s Anticipated Album “UY Scuti”

Published

1 hour ago

 on

In his usual habit of blessing us with an album each year, Afrobeats heavyweight Olamide has dropped his highly anticipated album for the year and you should totally listen to it.

The 10-track album, “UY Scuti” houses the rapper’s recently releases smashing hit single “Rock“. It features Phyno on “Somebody“, Fave on “Want” and “PonPon“, Layydoe on “Rough Up“, and Jaywillz on “Jailer“.

“UY Scuti” is the follow up to Olamide’s 2020 hit album “Carpe Diem“.

Listen to the album below:

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.



Star Features

Favour David-Bolade: Pursuing Fulfilment Instead of Success

BN Hot Topic: Is it Wrong to Publicly Rejoice When we Escape a Tragedy Others Were Involved in?

Dr. Folasade Alli: Are you Smiling your Way Through a Heart Attack?

Dennis Isong: Is it Better to Rent a Property or Buy it?

Emmanuella Elenbalu: Still Not Using Email Marketing? These Tips Will Show you Why your Brand Needs it
Advertisement
css.php