Olamide has released his highly anticipated album “Carpe Diem” and you can stream all 12 songs of the album right here.

The 12-track album features Phyno, Peruzzi, Omah Lay, Bella Shmurda, Fireboy DML, and Bad Boy Timz.

Check on it!

Shilalo (feat. Phyno)

Chimichanga

Do Better

Unconditionally (feat. Perruzi)

Another Level

Loading (feat. Bad Boy Timz)



Triumphant (feat. Bella Shmurda)

At You Service

Infinity (feat. Omah Lay)

Plenty (feat. Fireboy DML)



Eru

Green Light