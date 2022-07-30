BNxBBNaija7: A Summary of Week 1 in the Level Up House | First Entry, Diary Sessions & Potential Ships

The double launch weekend started with a big bang! Millions of viewers have been anticipating meeting the new Housemates, and 24 of them have been unveiled.

Different people, different personalities, but the same mission; be the last man or woman standing. Housemates made their way into the House one by one, entering what will become their new home. Some Housemates received warmer welcomes than others.

The first housemate to enter the house was, Groovy, who led the introductions with a description of who he is and what his likes and dislikes are. He was followed by the other housemates; Phyna, Amaka, Kess, Bryann, Ilebaye, Khalid, Daniella, Cyph, Beauty, Pharmsavi and Christy O. "Don't look at me like a married man," says Kess who says is on #BBNaija to have fun. https://t.co/J150WCwvPe pic.twitter.com/8Wm7psfMln — Big Brother Naija (@BBNaija) July 23, 2022 Some introductions were longer than others, with other housemates requesting more opportunities to add more information about themselves. Wigs and shirts came off, and the conversation never ceased as housemates got ready for bed. The excitement to be in Biggie’s house was clear; there was no sleep in sight. Cyph shared that auditioning for Big Brother Naija was the ultimate act of “shooting your shot.” housemates reflected on how proud they are to have made it into the house.

After Big Brother officially welcomed the first set of Housemates, they got down to the business of picking their closet spaces and beds. This was of course preceded by a quick tour through Biggie’s house with the ladies taking in the decor.

Day 2: Lit mornings and high energy in the House – BBNaija

While some people started their mornings in solitude, Big Brother Naija Level Up housemates started theirs with loud music and dance moves. The Level 2 Housemates chilled around their Lounge enjoying their morning coffee while jamming to some tunes.

Level 1 housemates weren’t any different, huddling to the Arena after Biggie required their immediate presence there. After all, when Biggie says “jump”, you need not ask any follow-up questions.

Eloswag led a portion of the morning’s workout with an interesting and easy-to-follow dance routine. Eloswag, however, did not join the rest of the group workout. He decided to focus on his dance routines. Was he prepping for tomorrow’s workout, maybe?

One at a time, Level 1 housemates led the group, adding some cardio moves and squats.

Bella turned into a dumbbell as Doyin placed her on his shoulders to squat. Bella seemed to enjoy the ride, sharing occasional giggles as Doyin squats.

Dance routines also took off on Level 2 with Kess, Christy O and Groovy getting their moves on in the mirror. Christy O eventually invited Groovy to a conversation who honoured it and said “I’ve been admired for a minute.” She asked him about his music, writing process and passion, and his responses were consistent: “Music is me. Groovy is music.”

Groovy seems to be quite a hit in the house. Beauty has feelings for him but says she does not want to cause trouble for him because she realises that other ladies are interested. On the other hand, Kess admitted to liking Beauty and wanted to talk to her about her drinking which he feels contributed to her erratic behaviour last night.

Beauty spent a portion of her morning cuddling with Khalid, who she soon family zoned. “You give me big bro vibes,” she said to him.

On Level 1, the housemates bonded on the couch, sharing conversations and encouragement. Hermes, Eloswag and Allysyn were encouraging Diana to venture into the beauty business. She was getting compliments about how beautiful her skin and hands are from her fellow housemates.

This was not too far off from last night’s conversations.

Eloswag complemented Diana a lot during their chat yesterday. He asked about her business if she preferred Nigeria or France and what talents she has.

Another hit in the house is Sheggz. The London-born ex-football player turned actor had women crushing last night. He sat next to Bella as the Level 1 housemates got to know each other. Their physical closeness led to an intimate conversation. Bella described what her ideal marriage proposal would look like, stating every detail to the T.

Chichi vs Bella

One thing about the Big Brother Level Up house, the violence is starting early – and it’s not in the Level 2 House, as many of you had predicted on social media, fam.

After getting their Task Brief, some of the Level 1 Housemates headed to the garden to catch some air and laze around on the daybeds before getting to work in their different groups. Things were going swimmingly until a heated argument over the Task and how it should be executed erupted between Chichi and Bella, two Housemates who both pride themselves in speaking their minds and not holding back.

The fight started after Chichi voiced her dissatisfaction with the Task pairings. Bella countered by telling her she should have said this earlier, instead of raising her concerns so late. Voices were raised, and the ladies had a go at each other, while everyone watched (and laughed at a point). When the fight reached boiling point, Chichi yelled “Don’t shout at me like a market woman. Before you try me, try crack.” Bella’s response? “That one no enter”. Whew, ladies!

Day 3: Early mornings are for flirting – BBNaija