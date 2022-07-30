This Episode of Funmi Iyanda’s “Public Eye” examines the Plights of Street Hawkers

Connect with us

Low-income Nigerians who cannot afford to rent a shop in a market or shopping centre usually engage in the profitable business of street hawking. This also affects both children and adults.

Funmi Iyanda sits with Ekuma Jeremiah, a former street hawker, his cousin Barnabas Ekuma, and Oladokun Grace, the Director of Grace Spring NGO, in this episode of “Public Eye” season two, entitled “Hawking: Chivalry on the Unkind Streets of Lagos.”

Watch:

