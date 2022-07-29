Connect with us

Music

New EP: T-Classic – VOICENOTE

Published

5 hours ago

 on

Nigerian singer T-Classic rose to fame having delivered consistently a flurry of bangers that appealed particularly to the teen demographic until the arrival of the summer-ready ‘Makaveli’ in 2021.

VOICENOTE” is the singer’s sophomore E. It consists of 5 brand new tracks and a previously released single, “Dangerous“. As the Classical Boy matures gracefully into a more confident sound, he continues to find expression from exploring his identity while experimenting with musical flavors in their variety, which are centered around themes in ecstasy, love and worldly pleasures.

Listen to “VoiceNote” on Spotify

