Tickets to the Campari Passion Project Live are now Available | Get Yours Here



Tickets for Passion Project Live are finally available! This live festival is every afrobeat lover’s dream – with top hit-makers ready to take the stage and set Lagos ablaze in true Passion Project style.

Headliners Wande Coal, Kizz Daniels, and 2Baba are leading the charge, alongside rising stars like T-Classic, GoodGirlLA, and a host of the hottest DJs and hype men, this event promises nothing less than pure musical magic from start to finish. Whether you’re an afrobeats purist or an afropop fanatic, there’s something for everyone at Campari Passion Project.

Tickets are available online, so, what are you waiting for? Let your passion for music and style burn bright with Campari Passion Project at an unforgettable evening at Federal Palace in Lagos on the 18th of December!

For further information check out Campari Nigeria on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

Sponsored Content