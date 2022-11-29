New Video: Soundz – Attention

Emerging music superstar and one of Afrobeats’ rising stars, Soundz, continues his amazing run of form with stunning visuals for his wave-making, the love-induced number “Attention.”

On TikTok, “Attention” has received over twenty million views, 400k unique videos, and over 300,000 Shazams.

The love-crazy anthem “Attention” is off his six-track 2022 EP, “In The Rough,” and it describes the overwhelming affection partners have for their significant others. The song has accumulated over four million streams across streaming platforms.

Watch the video below: