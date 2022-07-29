Chris Brown, Ed Sheeran, Asake... Fireboy DML's "Playboy" Album Is Star-Studded

Connect with us

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Fireboy DML has shared the official tracklist for his forthcoming album “Playboy,” which will be released on August 5, 2022.

“Playboy” has 14 songs and features some of the music industry’s top stars, including Chris Brown, Ed Sheeran, Rema, Asake, and other outstanding talents.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Fireboy DML (@fireboydml)

In a recent interview with ThisDay Style magazine, he was asked whether the title of the album reflected his current relationships with women or if he has someone significant in his life.

The term “playboy” in this sense doesn’t refer to the loose meaning we are familiar with. Right now, I’m in another entirely different headspace. It’s me willing to come out of my shell to “play”. To stop overthinking things and live my life like the pop star that I am. Not to be careless, but to care less about what others will think and stop brooding over decisions too much. Over the past year, I’ve learned that sometimes it’s okay to do things and watch life unfold. So basically, it’s me telling myself it’s time to come out and have fun, to enjoy the fame I’ve worked so hard for. To experience new things and new people. To “play”. Playboy.

Check out the stunning photos from the magazine feature.

