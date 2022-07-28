Connect with us

Fireboy DML Looked His Most Stylish Yet in ThisDay Style's Latest Issue

Published

16 mins ago

 on

The super talented Fireboy DML is ThisDay Style Magazine’s latest cover star. 

For the cover story, the singer talks about his career trajectory, his parent’s reaction to his fame, his international collaborations and much more.

In this issue, Fireboy is serving LEWKS, captured by award-winning singer and photographer TY Bello and styled by Moses Ebite. As seen on the cover, he is rocking a white top and black slacks, which he paired with eye-catching silver jewellery. As always, his signature blonde ombré locs styled with beads take centre stage.

For the star’s second ensemble, he opts for a crop orange suit by JZO featuring a black long sleeve underneath. With his final look, Fireboy looks incredible in a victorian top by Bazzeann paired with graphic leather pants by Ade Doja. He completes the look with black boots.

Read excerpts from the interview below:

On his parents supporting his music career

Their first-born son had gone from a grade A student to a budding afrobeat artist. It was a transformation they couldn’t process. A year later, I had left school and gone to Lagos, and apparently, I was doing fine on my own as a struggling underground artist. Nothing was making sense yet, but they saw that my resolve was strong, so they did what any good parent would do and decided to support me instead. Glad it all paid off in the end. For me, it was music or nothing.

On what he wishes he had known before starting music 

I wish someone had told me earlier that I needed to first work on finding my sound. Most of my early professional years were spent blindly doing what every other young artist was doing. Until 2017 when I found my sound, and that’s when everything changed. A year later, the breakthrough came. For a budding musician, finding your sound makes up 60% of your becoming a complete artist. The rest, you learn as you go and grow.

Read the full interview here

 

Credits

Interview@bafunke_babskufeji
Photography@tybello
Styling@mosesebite

 

Tangerine Africa

