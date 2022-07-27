Want to Be Part of BellaNaija Style Digital Summit 2022? Register Here!

BellaNaija Style Digital Summit is back for its 3rd Edition this August!

This year’s BellaNaija Style Digital Summit includes a lineup of highly influential African game-changers on the continent and in the diaspora. BellaNaija Style aims to discuss next-level panel discussions around the intersection of fashion and film, Africa’s beauty industry boom as well as navigating new technological frontiers for Africa’s creative industries.

Over a 4-hour live broadcast of interactive conversations and panel discussions, speakers will unpack the themes and outline the steps that need to be taken over the coming decade to align the emerging African industry with global goals and trends.

The Panels

The Intersection of Fashion & Film and its role in Promoting African Creativity Globally.

Africa’s Beauty Industry Boom: An Opportunity For Greater Inclusivity and Representation on the Continent.

Fashion & Technology in Africa: Production, Consumption & Everything in Between.

Navigating New Tech Frontiers for Africa’s Creative Industries.

The Future of Content & Advertising.

Date: Saturday, August 28th 2022

Time: 2:00 PM – 6:00 PM WAT

For more information/participation email [email protected]