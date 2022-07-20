BellaNaija Style Announces The 3rd Edition of its #BNSDigitalSummit – August 28th, 2022

Connect with us

Published

1 hour ago

 on

This year’s BellaNaija Style Digital Summit includes a lineup of highly influential African game-changers on the continent and in the diaspora. BellaNaija Style aims to discuss next-level panel discussions around the intersection of fashion and film, Africa’s beauty industry boom as well as navigating new technological frontiers for Africa’s creative industries.

Mark your calendars, stay tuned to @bellanaijastyle and follow the hashtag #BNSDigitalSummit on Instagram as they unveil the exciting panel discussions, interview sessions and announce the incredible lineup of speakers we have for the day!

Date: Saturday, August 28th 2022

Time: 2:00 PM – 6:00 PM WAT

Sign up for the summit HERE

For more information/participation email [email protected]

For more information/participation email [email protected]

