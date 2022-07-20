Style
BellaNaija Style Announces The 3rd Edition of its #BNSDigitalSummit – August 28th, 2022
This year’s BellaNaija Style Digital Summit includes a lineup of highly influential African game-changers on the continent and in the diaspora. BellaNaija Style aims to discuss next-level panel discussions around the intersection of fashion and film, Africa’s beauty industry boom as well as navigating new technological frontiers for Africa’s creative industries.
Mark your calendars, stay tuned to @bellanaijastyle and follow the hashtag #BNSDigitalSummit on Instagram as they unveil the exciting panel discussions, interview sessions and announce the incredible lineup of speakers we have for the day!
Date: Saturday, August 28th 2022
Time: 2:00 PM – 6:00 PM WAT
For more information/participation email [email protected]