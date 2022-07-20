Connect with us

#WorkWearFashion: How to Look Stylish to Work | Issue 133

Daniel Kaluuya is The Hollywood Reporter's Latest Cover Star | Talks Black Panther 2, Career Trajectory & More

BellaNaija Style Announces The 3rd Edition of its #BNSDigitalSummit - August 28th, 2022

#BAFMediaEducation Series: Mary Edoro shares Tips on How to Secure Media Coverage for Fashion Brands in Africa

Steve & Majorie Harvey May Be The Most Stylish Couple On The Internet

Issa Rae Shines Bright on TODAY Magazine's First Cover

Here's All the Inspo You Need for A Week in Style, Thanks Stephanie Owusu

BN Style Spotlight: Thuso Mbedu Looked Divine in White at The Gray Man Premiere

Outfit Inspiration: This Didi Stone Look Is For Closing Major Deals On A Monday

8 Gorgeous Outfit Ideas to Copy From Super Stylish Kenyan BellaStylistas

Published

1 hour ago

 on

This edition features interesting outfits and looks for every woman regardless of personal style. In this edition, you’ll find all the style inspo needed for you to turn up at your office looking stylish and to stand out in the best ways possible. With style inspiration from our favourite celebrities and real-life career women, let us inspire your style!

This is the BNStyle Workwear Series – your weekly fix of workwear fashion. Check on real career women and men with real style below. Consider this your guide to navigating chic, workwear style whenever, wherever.

For more workwear inspiration on Instagram, tap that Follow button @BellaNaijaStyle

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sarah Langa (@sarahlanga)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by DIDI-STONE (@didistone)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Reni K-E (@reniabina)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Damilola (@edaowofashion)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Treasure Hanson (@ms_tee_hanson)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Style blogger (@shopnowsavelater)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Claire Sulmers (@clairesulmers)

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!

 

 

 

 

