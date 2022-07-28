Connect with us

3 Tasteful Style Tips From Curvy #BellaStylista Achieng Agutu

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Achieng Agutu is a curvy BellaStylista whose incredible style stands out in the digital sea of talented and stylish content creators and today’s pick for our BN Style Your Curves feature. The model and blogger is one remarkable curvy fashionista!

Her style is very much about accentuating her curves in brilliant and tasteful ways. She also tends to play with colours and exciting prints to create her signature aesthetics.

So if you are looking for ways to flaunt your curves in trendy looks that will win you all the likes on Instagram, Achieng is your plug.

Emphasize your curves in a bodycon

Embrace your figure in a curve-hugging dress. Complete the look with unmissable heels and statement jewellery.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Achieng Agutu (@noordinarynoire)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Achieng Agutu (@noordinarynoire)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Achieng Agutu (@noordinarynoire)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Achieng Agutu (@noordinarynoire)

Preppy bikinis are a wardrobe must-have

Don’t be afraid to strike a killer pose in a bikini. Pick a colourful set for maximum effect

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Achieng Agutu (@noordinarynoire)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Achieng Agutu (@noordinarynoire)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Achieng Agutu (@noordinarynoire)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Achieng Agutu (@noordinarynoire)

Sun’s out, thigh’s out!

Mini-skirts, dresses and shorts are perfect for the summer and perfect for a head-turning style moment. Go ahead and flaunt those legs.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Achieng Agutu (@noordinarynoire)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Achieng Agutu (@noordinarynoire)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Achieng Agutu (@noordinarynoire)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Achieng Agutu (@noordinarynoire)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Achieng Agutu (@noordinarynoire)

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!

