Too Cute! Toke Makinwa & Daughter Yakira Match in White for Dedication

Aww, white never looked this good. Toke Makinwa and her adorable baby girl, Yakira Eliana — or Yaya as she’s fondly called — are giving us all the sweetness and style we didn’t know we needed. Both are dressed in white, twinning in the most beautiful way, and there’s something so soft, so calm, and so stylish about it all.

Toke’s look is a sculptural off-shoulder dress by Bridal Accent, complete with oversized puff sleeves that create an airy sense of movement. The ruched fabric wraps diagonally across her body, drawing the eye with each fold and curve.

Yaya, on the other hand, is dressed in the sweetest little white dress by Dolce & Gabbana. Because, really, when your mum is Toke Makinwa, it’s only right that your first big outfit moment is a designer one.

Now, you might be wondering what the special occasion was. It was baby Yaya’s dedication in church, and the two looked nothing short of breathtaking. Their matching whites, the serene smiles, and that beautiful bond between mother and daughter — it all came together perfectly.

