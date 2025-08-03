Davido Showed Up in Style for His Brooklyn 5IVE Tour | See the Looks

Davido had more than just a good time in Brooklyn during the latest stop on his 5IVE Tour. He made it a night to remember, and the photos say it all.

He wasn’t alone either. The crowd got a surprise when American rapper and actor Fat Joe joined him on stage, followed by Victony. Backstage, Davido was seen with Ciara, who has been embracing her recent Beninese citizenship and celebrating the culture with real joy.

From performing “With You“, one of the highlights from his 5IVE album, to a string of fan favourites, Davido gave a full-on performance. The audience responded in kind, singing along and dancing through the night. It was a celebration of music, connection and the kind of live show that reminds you why concerts matter.

Now, let’s talk about what he wore. For the night, Davido stepped out in a rich golden-brown oversized fur coat that set the tone for his entrance. It was bold and unmistakably stylish. He layered it over a plain white T-shirt, keeping the rest of the look grounded and casual.

His choice of accessories added a sharp edge to the look. A chunky gold chain, dark designer sunglasses and a pair of jeans with a belt embellished with colourful stones gave it a flash of personality.

“Brooklyn set the bar! Memories made,” Davido wrote in his caption after the show. Next stop is Boston.

See photos below.