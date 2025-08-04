Connect with us

Veekee James Says Plum Never Looked Better And She’s Right!

Sarah Ogoke: Five-Time AfroBasket Champion, Doctor, Mother, and Nigerian Sports Icon

Victory is the New Head of House & Joanna is His Deputy | Here’s How It All Went Down

See the Beautiful Maternity Photos of Mama-to-Be Priscilla Ojo

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Brought Oliver De Coque to Big Brother Naija S10 Tonight | Style & All

These Photos of Lilian Afegbai, Bucci Franklin & Shine Rosman Are Giving Major Lunch Date Style Goals

Tina Mba, Daniel Etim Effiong & Beverly Osu Bring Ancestral Drama to Life in "The Serpent’s Gift" | Watch Trailer

Falz Throws the Most Stylish Nigerian Party in His “No Less” Video

Life Before #BBNaija: Meet Kaybobo the American Footballer Who Graduated Summa Cum Laude

D’Tigress Defeats Cameroon to Book AfroBasket Semi-Final & World Cup Qualifier Spot

From head to toe, Veekee James shows how to rock a full plum look without missing a beat. This is style done right.
If you’ve ever considered wearing plum head to toe but weren’t quite sure how to pull it off, Veekee b just offered the perfect guide.

Dressed in a deep plum co-ord set, Veekee shows just how striking a single-colour outfit can be when done with confidence and attention to detail. Her sleeveless high-neck top, detailed with a row of buttons, paired with wide-leg trousers that fall beautifully, carry a quiet nod to classic tailoring.

Gold drop earrings add a subtle lift to the rich tone of the outfit, and a brooch at the neckline adds just enough interest without taking away from the simplicity of the look. It’s the kind of outfit that feels suited to a formal gathering or an upscale work event. Anywhere that calls for polish, but not too much fuss.

And let’s talk about the setting. Posed confidently in front of a revolving glass door, arms stretched with ease, she looks entirely at home, like someone arriving with purpose.

This look is a reminder that monochrome doesn’t have to mean minimal.

See photos below

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by VEEKEE JAMES ATERE (@veekee_james)

