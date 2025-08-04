Victory is the New Head of House & Joanna is His Deputy | Here’s How It All Went Down

What a whirlwind start to the week in Biggie’s house!

In true Big Brother fashion, just when we thought things were settling in, a twist shook the house. Victory has officially claimed the Head of House title for Week 2, dethroning Thelma barely 24 hours after she was crowned HoH during the Sunday night games. Yep, you read that right, less than a day as Head of House!

The Monday challenger game flipped the script, and Victory emerged triumphant, earning not just the coveted crown but full immunity, exclusive access to the HoH lounge, and bragging rights as the second HoH of the season.

But that’s not all. Victory surprised viewers and housemates alike by choosing Joanna as both his deputy and house guest, a move many didn’t see coming, especially with Gigi Jasmine seemingly in the picture. Now, Victory and Joanna will be enjoying the perks of the HoH suite together this week. Talk about an interesting pairing.

This twist is part of Big Brother’s new format, where the HoH title can be challenged and possibly overthrown within the same week. Last week, Jason Jae made became the first housemate to successfully defend his HoH title through the challenger twist.

As for Thelma, her short but sweet reign made her the first female Head of House this season, following her Sunday night win.