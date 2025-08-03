Connect with us

See the Beautiful Maternity Photos of Mama-to-Be Priscilla Ojo

Photo Credit: Priscilla Ojo/Instagram

Priscilla Ojo is serving up something absolutely delightful, and no, we’re not just talking cupcakes. In her latest maternity shoot, the mum-to-be invites us into a soft, intimate moment that’s bursting with warmth, creativity and a whole lot of love.

Dressed in a lilac-toned co-ord set – a cropped tank, leggings and an open cardigan – Priscilla radiates that glow that only expectant mums can truly pull off. The look is soft, feminine and everything lovely. A white headband and dainty jewellery add the perfect final touches, allowing her baby bump to take centre stage in the most elegant way.

But what really makes this shoot stand out is the adorable baking theme she’s whipped up. There’s handprints made of flour gently pressed onto her belly, freshly baked muffins resting on a tray, a whisk, a mixing bowl, and ultrasound photos sprinkled across the scene like the sweetest little breadcrumbs.

With the ultrasound photos held in hand, Priscilla captures that beautiful bridge between anticipation and arrival – between “bun in the oven” and baby on the way.

And we must say – this is one recipe we absolutely love.

 

