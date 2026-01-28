Premium Serving! BBNaija’s Imisi & Tiannah Styling Debut Plastic Plate Gown for Her Birthday

If someone told you they were planning to wear a pile of plastic plates for their birthday, you’d probably assume they were joking, right? Well, Imisioluwa Eniola Ayanwale just proved that with a bit of creative engineering, even the most mundane household items can belong on a red carpet.

To celebrate turning another year older, the BBNaija Season 10 winner teamed up with the “King of Fashion” herself, Tiannah Styling, for a photoshoot that is anything but predictable. It’s a look that sits somewhere between high-concept art and a very stylish science experiment.

The dress is a massive, sculptural ball gown that really forces you to look twice. At the top, things are relatively traditional—a structured, corset-style bodice featuring heavy beadwork and spiral details that draw the eyes inward. It’s got that architectural feel that Toyin Lawani (the brain behind Tiannah Styling) is so famous for.

But the real talking point is the skirt. It is crafted entirely from overlapping plastic plates. They’re arranged like oversized petals, creating a textured, voluminous effect that moves beautifully. From a distance, you’d swear it’s a standard couture floral gown, but up close, the materials reveal a much more intentional, eco-conscious story.

By using recycled materials, she and Tiannah Styling have created a piece that feels regal yet completely experimental. It’s less about “looking pretty” in the conventional sense and more about making a statement on sustainability and the art of upcycling.

It’s definitely a bold way to step into a new year, and it certainly has us looking at our kitchen cupboards a little differently!