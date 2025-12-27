Connect with us

Promotions

Pack Your Bags: PalmPay’s Travel Carnival Awaits!

Events Promotions

Heineken Honours Omoyemi Akerele’s Earthshot Prize Win with an Evening Dedicated to Sustainable Impact

Events Promotions

Celebrating You By TD Africa: Partner Wins A Brand New SUV

Promotions

More to Share, More to Enjoy: Guinness Unveils 440ml Can this Season

Events News Promotions

Konga Partners The 7th Nigeria Sales Conference in Nigeria to Boost Sales Professionalism

Events Promotions

Footprints & Frontlines: A Look Inside Enough Is Enough Nigeria’s Landmark 15-Year Celebration

Promotions

The Little Sparks That Make December Magical: How BIC Lights Up the Season

Events Music Promotions Style

Experience Wizkid Live In Lagos From The Front Row At PartyVerse’s Golden Circle

Promotions

Purple December Keeps The Wins Coming As PalmPay Celebrates Real Money Stories This Festive Season

Promotions

OneDosh Launches in the United States and Nigeria, Powering a New Era of Borderless Payments

Promotions

Pack Your Bags: PalmPay’s Travel Carnival Awaits!

Avatar photo

Published

2 hours ago

 on

 

Some opportunities arrive quietly, disguised as routine. You notice them later, usually as regret. PalmPay’s Travel Carnival is one of those moments. Former Big Brother Naija stars Imisi and Kola (Komisi) have teamed up with PalmPay, and the collaboration is already making serious waves online. Users now stand a chance to share from a massive ₦400 million cash reward pool and even travel abroad for free.

Everyday actions like buying airtime, paying for data and making transfers now carry the possibility of something more lasting: a share of ₦400 million in cash, or an all-expense paid journey to places people promise themselves “someday” —- London, Sydney, Cape Town, Dubai, New York.

To begin, open the PalmPay app and tap the Travel Carnival banner on the home or Rewards page. Complete eligible tasks to earn City Cards: one task, one card or redemption right. Some tasks unlock the rare London Card. Collect all five cities and merge them into a World Card to qualify for each
round’s cash pool. The more World Cards you merge, the more your reward grows. T&C applies.

Cards can be sent or requested from friends using unique Card IDs, often the difference between almost and complete. Each card is redeemed once, and timing matters. The Carnival runs across three rounds from Dec 17 to Jan 8, 2026, with cash rewards credited automatically at the end of each round.

The top two users per round, ranked by eligible transactions after merging a World Card, will also win a fully paid international trip once per user. Years from now, travel regrets tend to sound the same: I could have gone. This time, you don’t have to. Open the app. Collect the cards. Pack your bags.
Visit our social media page for more info

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php