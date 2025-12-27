Pack Your Bags: PalmPay’s Travel Carnival Awaits!

Some opportunities arrive quietly, disguised as routine. You notice them later, usually as regret. PalmPay’s Travel Carnival is one of those moments. Former Big Brother Naija stars Imisi and Kola (Komisi) have teamed up with PalmPay, and the collaboration is already making serious waves online. Users now stand a chance to share from a massive ₦400 million cash reward pool and even travel abroad for free.

Everyday actions like buying airtime, paying for data and making transfers now carry the possibility of something more lasting: a share of ₦400 million in cash, or an all-expense paid journey to places people promise themselves “someday” —- London, Sydney, Cape Town, Dubai, New York.

To begin, open the PalmPay app and tap the Travel Carnival banner on the home or Rewards page. Complete eligible tasks to earn City Cards: one task, one card or redemption right. Some tasks unlock the rare London Card. Collect all five cities and merge them into a World Card to qualify for each

round’s cash pool. The more World Cards you merge, the more your reward grows. T&C applies.

Cards can be sent or requested from friends using unique Card IDs, often the difference between almost and complete. Each card is redeemed once, and timing matters. The Carnival runs across three rounds from Dec 17 to Jan 8, 2026, with cash rewards credited automatically at the end of each round.

The top two users per round, ranked by eligible transactions after merging a World Card, will also win a fully paid international trip once per user. Years from now, travel regrets tend to sound the same: I could have gone. This time, you don’t have to. Open the app. Collect the cards. Pack your bags.

Sponsored Content