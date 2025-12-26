Heineken Honours Omoyemi Akerele’s Earthshot Prize Win with an Evening Dedicated to Sustainable Impact

As part of its ongoing commitment to sustainability and purpose-led partnerships, Heineken hosted an intimate dinner on Tuesday, December 16, 2025, in honour of Omoyemi Akerele’s Earthshot Prize win and the Heineken Lagos Fashion Week team. The gathering took place at Vici, Victoria Island, Lagos, bringing together members of the Heineken Lagos Fashion Week team, the Heineken team, and close friends and associates of Omoyemi Akerele.

The evening offered a relaxed setting to celebrate the milestone alongside those who have been part of the journey and supported the work behind the achievement.

The Earthshot Prize recognises solutions that protect and restore the planet, and Omoyemi Akerele’s win stands as a powerful example of how creative industries can contribute meaningfully to environmental progress. Through Heineken Lagos Fashion Week, she has championed responsible production, circular design, and sustainable practices, helping to shift conversations around waste and ethics in African fashion.

For Heineken, the evening reflected a shared commitment to sustainability as a driver of long-term impact. The brand’s partnership with Lagos Fashion Week is rooted in a belief that progress is built through collaboration — supporting platforms that not only celebrate creativity, but also encourage innovation that is mindful of people and the planet.

By honouring Omoyemi Akerele and the Lagos Fashion Week team, Heineken reinforced its dedication to championing initiatives that align with its sustainability ambitions; from reducing waste and promoting circularity, to supporting partners who are building more responsible industries.

The evening served as a reminder that sustainability is not a standalone effort, but a collective journey. One that thrives when global brands and local platforms come together to create lasting change.

