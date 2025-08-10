Connect with us

Rahama Sadau Is Officially Married! See Her Beautiful & Intimate Nikkah Ceremony 

Rahama Sadau’s Nikkah ceremony is a beautiful celebration of love, faith, and family.

This weekend, love is taking centre stage. While everyone’s been buzzing about Davido and Chioma’s dreamy pre-wedding photos ahead of their white wedding in Miami, another beautiful love story is blossoming right here in Nigeria.

Rahama Sadau, the beloved northern actress, has tied the knot. She recently shared a video capturing the first step of her wedding celebrations, the Nikkah ceremony. “My Nikkah was done today. I am officially a Mrs. A new chapter unfolds,” she wrote in her Instagram caption.

Dressed in a gorgeous white and gold outfit, Rahama’s happiness shines through every smile and moment with family and friends. Her hands were decorated with traditional henna — because what’s a Nikkah without those meaningful designs?

She wasn’t alone: surrounded by loved ones and clerics, the ceremony was filled with blessings and good wishes.

The atmosphere was also full of joy. Smiles, laughter, and happy chatter filled the room as everyone came together to celebrate Rahama’s new journey.

“My heart is overflowing with gratitude and joy,” the bride shared. “May the Almighty bless our union with peace, enduring love, happiness, and abundant prosperity.”

Watch the video below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rahama Sadau (@rahamasadau)

