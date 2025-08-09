Connect with us

Scoop Style Sweet Spot

Davido & Chioma’s Latest Prewedding Look Is Black Glamour at Its Finest

Scoop Sweet Spot

Davido & Chioma White Monochrome Pre-Wedding Slay Will Make You Want to Say “I Do” Twice

BN TV Scoop

Watch Mario Turn The Jennifer Hudson Show’s Spirit Tunnel into a Mini-Party

Scoop Sweet Spot Weddings

Davido and Chioma’s Pre-Wedding Look Is the Kind of Glam That Stops You Scrolling

Inspired Scoop

Life Before #BBNaija: Sabrina Idukpaye Has Rocked the Runway, Owned Businesses & Spoken on Stages

Inspired Scoop Sports

Congolese-Canadian Star Victoria Mboko Defeats Naomi Osaka to Claim First WTA Title in Montreal

Beauty Scoop Style

Shine Rosman Glows Like Golden Hour in Fiery Orange & Sculptural Gele

Scoop

10 Big Brother Naija Stars You Should Know Right Now

News Scoop Sports

Goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie Just Got Nominated for the Ballon d’Or Yachine Trophy

Inspired Scoop

FG, Peter Obi & Atiku Abubakar Applaud Nafisa Aminu and Two Others for Winning Global English Awards

Scoop

Davido & Chioma’s Latest Prewedding Look Is Black Glamour at Its Finest

Davido and Chioma’s third prewedding look is all about black shimmer, feathers, and modern glamour.

Avatar photo

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Thought Davido and Chioma were done dropping prewedding looks? Think again. These two just shared their third outfit, and it’s all kinds of slick.

Davido’s rocking a black blazer with a subtle sparkle that catches the eye, but not too much. His trousers have that leather-like shine going on, and the open-collar black shirt keeps it cool without trying too hard. Add in those diamond bracelets and rings, plus polished black shoes, and you’ve got a seriously smooth look.

Chioma is giving us major drama in a black midi dress packed with ruffles and feathers — the kind of dress you want to twirl in. There’s a deep V-neck and a thigh-high slit flashing a bold red lining that pops perfectly. Her hair’s styled in gorgeous burgundy waves swept to the side, and those black strappy heels with red soles? Yup, Louboutins for the win.

The backdrop is all minimalist luxury — floating white stairs, soft beige and white tones, and gold accents that add just the right warmth.

Can’t wait to see what’s next!

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php