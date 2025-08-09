Davido & Chioma’s Latest Prewedding Look Is Black Glamour at Its Finest

Thought Davido and Chioma were done dropping prewedding looks? Think again. These two just shared their third outfit, and it’s all kinds of slick.

Davido’s rocking a black blazer with a subtle sparkle that catches the eye, but not too much. His trousers have that leather-like shine going on, and the open-collar black shirt keeps it cool without trying too hard. Add in those diamond bracelets and rings, plus polished black shoes, and you’ve got a seriously smooth look.

Chioma is giving us major drama in a black midi dress packed with ruffles and feathers — the kind of dress you want to twirl in. There’s a deep V-neck and a thigh-high slit flashing a bold red lining that pops perfectly. Her hair’s styled in gorgeous burgundy waves swept to the side, and those black strappy heels with red soles? Yup, Louboutins for the win.

The backdrop is all minimalist luxury — floating white stairs, soft beige and white tones, and gold accents that add just the right warmth.

Can’t wait to see what’s next!