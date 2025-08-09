Connect with us

Davido & Chioma White Monochrome Pre-Wedding Slay Will Make You Want to Say “I Do” Twice

Davido & Chioma’s white monochrome pre-wedding look for their Miami wedding is giving effortless elegance and heart-stealing romance. #chivido25
If you haven’t been watching what’s happening in Miami, you’re missing one of the most stylish slow reveals of the season. Davido and Chioma are gearing up for their white wedding this weekend, and they’ve been serving looks that have everyone talking.

First up was all evening glamour: Davido in a sharp black tuxedo, Chioma glowing in gold and bronze that caught every eye. Then, they switched it up with a sleek monochrome moment. Davido rocked a crisp white suit with his shirt casually open at the collar, his jewellery shining just right. Chioma stunned in a wedding-ready gown — fitted at the bodice, feathered sleeves, and a flowing train that stops you mid-scroll.

Their backdrop is baroque dream with gilded carvings, white columns, and ornate chairs. Just  fitting for a couple this grand.

Will there be more looks before the big day? We’re here for it, watching and waiting.

