They Met in a Finance Class — Now Aisha & Habeeb Are Counting on Forever!

Sometimes, love shows up unannounced right in the middle of an ordinary moment. One minute, you’re going about your day… the next, you’re locking eyes with a stranger in a Finance certification class.

That’s how it all began for Aisha and Habeeb. The moment their eyes met, Aisha smiled and that one smile sparked something undeniable in Habeeb, giving him the courage to approach her after class. What started as a simple conversation soon blossomed into something deeper, one that even the distance between Nigeria and the U.S.A. couldn’t shake.

Now, the wedding bells have rung, and the lovebirds have joyfully answered! They celebrated their union in grand style with a regal Arabian-themed Nikkah ceremony that was all shades of stunning. Aisha was every bit the breathtaking bride in her intricately beaded Nikkah attire, while Habeeb looked effortlessly regal in his embroidered outfit paired with a turban. From the elegance of their looks to the warmth in every frame, you can feel how deeply they adore each other. Their love story is pure, beautiful, and timeless — the kind that reminds you what true love feels like. 😍

Enjoy their wedding photos and love story below:

How we met

By the bride, Aisha:

It was a typical Lagos afternoon when I walked into the Finance certification class, not expecting much beyond textbooks and lectures. But as I took my seat, my eyes met Habeeb’s from across the room, and in that moment, something unspoken passed between us. I smiled, and, as he later confessed, that smile made his heart skip a beat. After the class ended, Habeeb lingered behind, waiting for a chance to speak with me. That first conversation was all it took for us to agree to meet for drinks a few days later. The date turned into an unforgettable evening, full of laughter, shared dreams, and a connection so instant it felt like fate. But life threw a curveball at us. I was set to relocate to the United States in just a few weeks. I was unsure how we could make things work and told Habeeb as much. But he looked at me with so much conviction and said, “Aisha, I know you’re the one for me. I will marry you one day.

By the groom, Habeeb:

Our connection was undeniable, and we quickly discovered how intertwined our lives already were through mutual friends. When Aisha moved to the US, I thought the distance might weaken what we had. Instead, it only strengthened our bond. Late-night calls became our lifeline. Many nights, as I sped home from work, cruising along Third Mainland Bridge, her voice was the only thing I needed to unwind. Those conversations—filled with laughter, teasing, and plans for the future—kept us close even when we were miles apart. I never planned to leave Nigeria, but my heart had other plans. A year later, I moved to Canada, and soon after, to the US. Every step of the way was fueled by one thought: being closer to Aisha. It wasn’t always easy, but the love we shared made it all worth it.

Aisha and Habeeb also had a traditional wedding and here’s how it went:

