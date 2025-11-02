Love, Culture & a Touch of Vintage Charm — This Yoruba Pre-wedding Video is Everything!

Who says love can’t be timeless and rooted in culture? Today’s video is a beautiful reminder that when vintage charm meets romance, magic happens!

Set against a serene village backdrop, this lovely couple radiates elegance in classic white Yoruba traditional attire, adorned with regal coral beads. The bride’s hair is gracefully styled with cowries, while her groom completes the look in a striking striped fila. Barefoot and fully in sync, they share a playful game of Ayo, a moment that feels both nostalgic and intimate. Their look pays homage to tradition with a touch of modern flair — especially when they slip on those chic sunshades! Everything about the video captures the richness of culture, the warmth of love, and the beauty of embracing our roots in style.

Enjoy the video below: