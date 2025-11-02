Connect with us

Achieve Pure Radiance on Your Big Day With This Lovely Inspo

3 hours ago

Every bride dreams of that perfect look—the one that makes her feel like the best version of herself on her big day. Today, we’ve got just another inspo to help you achieve this.

This dress by Lex Culture features a fitted silhouette adorned with exquisite beadwork and intricate lace detailing throughout. From the stunning sweetheart neckline to statement puffed shoulders, the dress is a vision of ethereal elegance. OG Hair Place crafted a sleek updo with soft curls that cascade beautifully, and Beautified perfected the look with enchanting, luminous makeup that enhances the natural glow. This ensemble seamlessly blends classic elegance with modern charm, creating a truly show-stopping bridal look for your big day.

Enjoy the photos below and be inspired:

Credits

Hair: @oghairplace
Makeup: @b.e.a.u.t.i.f.i.e.d
Outfit: @lexculture_
Bouquet: @heportal_nig
Photography: @ifedayo.x
Accessories: @jbijewels
Location: @mantra.lagos

 

