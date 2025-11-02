It’s a Burst of Love and Colours With Yagana and Assadigi’s Pre-wedding Shoot

In all its forms, love remains a beautiful and remarkable force. Today, it’s all love and beauty from the North as we catch a glimpse of Yagana and Assadigi’s fairytale.

The beauty of their love shines effortlessly through these stunning pre-wedding photos, and we can’t get enough. As they prepare to embark on their forever journey together, we are delighted to share in their celebration. Yagana is absolutely radiant, transitioning gracefully from an elegant white dress to a vibrant Kanuri traditional ensemble, while Assadigi complements her beautifully in his crisp, refined kaftan. Their photos are infused with much elegance and cultural richness, showcasing the magnificent blend of love and culture — and we are truly captivated by how beautifully tradition and romance intertwine in their story. 😍

Enjoy their pre-wedding shoot below:

Credits

Planner @Exquisiteluxuryevents

Makeup @Cheeseglam

Hairstylist @hairbyanam

Photography @bedgepictures