This Bride Made Sure Her Late Mother Was a Part of Her Big Day | Watch

Published

5 hours ago

 on

Nothing compares to the warmth and presence of a mother on her daughter’s wedding day, and this bride’s tribute beautifully demonstrates the unbreakable bond between mother and child.

Radiant in her exquisite lace dress, she stands between two large portraits of her late mother, cradling both frames as she says quiet prayers. It was such an emotional moment as she tenderly leans toward one of the portraits, embracing and kissing her mother’s photo.  This is such a beautiful moment that will definitely get you in your feelings.

Enjoy the video below:

