Strut Into That Owambe Confidently With These 10 #AsoEbiBella Looks

Step Into Timeless Elegance With The “Époque Anthea” Bridal Collection By Tiwwii Bridals

Channel Your Inner Fashionista With These 10 Stunning #BNWeddingFlow Looks!

#WeddingTrendTuesday: Parasols Are the Perfect Accessories to Elevate Your Wedding Look

Look Pretty in Pink on Your Big Day With This Flawless Bridal Look

These 10 #AsoEbiBella Looks are the Cheat Code to Your Effortless Wedding Guest Slay

Dr. Jatali Bellanton Hosts Former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf at Her Brilliant Minds Dinner Series During UNGA 2025

Wedding Trend Tuesday: The Champagne Tower is Taking Over Receptions and We’re Here for It! 🍾

This Styled Shoot Will Inspire Timeless Elegance at Your Yoruba Trad

Culture Meets Couture in This Lovely Edo Bridal Inspo

Hey guys, it’s another beautiful weekend and one of our favourite things about the weekend is how it comes with a deluge of weddings. If you’ve got an invite and you want to look effortlessly stunning when you show up, we have just what you need!

These 10 stunning #AsoebiBella looks are here to bring all your fabulous wedding guest dreams to life. We’ve carefully curated each one to give you the timeless elegance you desire. From embellished fabrics to chic silhouettes and radiant touches, every look speaks to your fashion goals. By the time you’ve scrolled through each frame, you’ll be more than ready to show up and absolutely show out! 💃🏽

Enjoy the photos below and be inspired:

Belle: @mide_iwasokun | Stylist : @styledbyseun_ | Dress: @amyaghomi | Jewellery/ Clutch :@bhe_accessories | Makeup: @gng_makeupartistry | Gele: @saintsd_gele | Photography: @mavo_gallery_

Belle: @floraskin_ | Makeup@zitentik_mua | Dress@wear_honorine | Photography: @yoursnap.pal

Belle: @bolanle | Dress: @ladybeellionaire_luxury | Makeup: @theodolbeauty | Photography: @mr_laah

Belle: @jenny_emma37 | Dress: @oga_okoro | Makeup: @stelly_artistry | Photography: @slim_gallery_ | Hairstylist: @deris_touch

Belle: @isabella_georgewill | Makeup: @paul_glam | Hairstylist: @haironfleeek | Dress: @a1clothings | Gele: @khernys_touch | Handfan: @glambeadsbyseline | Fabric: @maffot_fabrics | Shoes, Purse & Jewerly: @sparklinggoldngems | Photography: @thomfelix_concept

Belle: @itschichiofficial | Photography@uforoabia

Belle: @neylooh | Dress: @nelo.woman |Makeup@bellabylyn

Belle: @aishaolayinka | Dress: @vashtyvain | Makeup: @isha_pro_

Belle: @nikos_babii | Photography: @dammie_stiles

Belle: @edithwilliamsartistry | Dress: @toreladesignz

